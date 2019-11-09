Hangover stun Wanderers 2-1 to reach FISD Challenge Cup finals

Sweet revenge! Hangover United’s lethal striker Bright Gomani’s bracem has forced TNM super league second placed giants Be Forward Wanderers to give a to the FISD Challenge Cup after losing 1-2 to the Southern Region Premier League youthful side Hangover on Friday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers which played a 4-4-3 formation had a changed squad the Nomads rested most of his reliable weapons and featured non regular faces in his first eleven which included Harry Nyirenda, Francis Mlimbika, Misheck Bottomani, Mike Kaziputa who have been coming in as substitutes in most of their previous games.

This was the second crucial meeting for the two teams who also tussled in the 2018 Carlsberg Cup semi finals where Wanderers managed to beat Hangover and proceeded to the final.

Vincent Nyangulu scored one of the fastest goal in the FIS competition 2 minutes into the first half to put Wanderers in the lead and bring hopes of scoring more goals but Hangover leveled the match in the 13th minute after Nomads newly signed left back Eric Atsigah

made a blunder outside the18 yard box before Gomani made his last damage in the 60th minute after receiving a beautiful pass from Hangover’s versatile winger Wisdom Mpinganjira, son to Wanderers assistant coach Albert Mpinganjira..

Wanderers struggled to bring up their rhythm for the entire 90 minutes as the team looked slower and casual on the ball which created a lot of pressure and troubles to their side as Hangover players led by their captain Innocent Indwa were always quick and first on the ball

and made a lot of dangerous counter attacks and scoring opportunities.

However, Wanderers tried to add fire power in the midfield and front line when te coaches made a double substitution by bringing in Babatunde Adepoju and Francisco Madinga who replaced Mike Kaziputa and Francis Mkonda but still the team failed to pick up their form.

Hangover United head coach MacDonald Yobe said he was very excitedwith the win and congratulated his boys for making use of instructions they were given before and during the game which he said has helped a lot.

“This was a tough encounter and it was not easy to come from behind and win the match against this experienced side and must thanks the boys because after conceding the goal I told them to settle and play their usual game which they managed. This is a great win but we don’t need to celebrate because we also have another mountain to climb in the semi finals,” said Yobe.

Wanderers mentor Kaunda described the loss as a painful result to their camp as their mission was to reach into the final and claim the title for second consecutive year.

“It’s sad that we’ve been eliminated from the quarterfinal stage but we accept the defeat. I can blame any player but what i noted that we hard a poor approach and our play was a bit slow and not convincing,” explained Kaunda.

Hangover United star Wisdom Mpinganjira was named man of the match.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :