Hardknocker seeks audience with President Chakwera: Malawian boxer is All Africa lightweight champion

The newly crowned Africa’s lightweight World Boxing Federation (WBF) champion, Hannock Phiri, has said he would want to have an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera at State House just as was the case with the Malawi National Football Team when it qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

he 22-year-old, popularly known as the ‘Hardknocker’, won the title after flooring a Tanzanian boxer, Jonas Segu, through a Technical Knock Out (TKO) in the 9th round on Friday night in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Speaking on arrival from Tanzania on Sunday, 23-year-old Phiri said he would want to present the belt that he won to the president at State House.

“It would be good to meet the president and drink water with him just as he did with the Flames when they qualified for the Afcon. This can be a morale booster as I strive to continue winning and defending important boxing belts for the good of the country,” Phiri said.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board says an amount of not less than 3 million Kwacha will be enough to stage a fight after three months in the country for Phiri to defend the belt.

Rules say after winning such a title, one has to defend it after three months from any challenger. President of the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, says it will be good for Phiri to defend the belt on home soil.

“A boxer has confidence and morale when fighting at home. We ask all well wishers to support the lad to prepare for that fight,” Zimba said.

Phiri asked for equipment for training and other forms of support.

“I need good equipment for my training like boxing boots and others. Diet too is an issue when you are preparing for such a fight. Because you need more of fruit juices and salads as opposed to rice and nsima. All these things need money,” explained Phiri.

The fight is supposed to take place in June or July.

