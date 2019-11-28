Health centre remains closed after community damage of nurse house

Officials from Dowa district health office say Bowe health centre will only open after the community which damaged a nurse’s house renovates it.

Dowa district health officer Daniel Nuka said a nurse can only be sent to the health centre after the house of the hospital worker had been renovated and the community agrees to sign an agreement never to attack health workers again.

Irate community around the health centre damaged the house and vehicle of a nurse, Clifford Semu, accusing him of negligent after he failed to wake up to help a pregnant woman at night who later died.

“Only when the community renovates the house and signs the agreement, we will send another nurse to the health centre,” said Nuka.

The closure of the health centre has also affected patients on antiretroviral therapy who have to walk to Ntchisi or Dowa district hospitals for the life prolonging drugs.

