Health Officials Push MHEN to Sustain Lifeline Support for Mother Care Groups

Health authorities in Lilongwe have issued a strong call to the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) to sustain and scale up its support to Mother Care Groups (MCGs), warning that the community structures remain critical in safeguarding child health and boosting immunisation coverage.

Officials from the Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) say the gains registered in vaccination programmes risk stalling if support to the grassroots groups weakens.

Lilongwe District Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Coordinator Maclean Nkhoma made the remarks during the distribution of bicycles to MCGs—an intervention aimed at strengthening outreach and mobility in hard-to-reach areas.

“The MCGs assist with defaulter tracing in immunisation programmes. Immunisation is crucial in preventing diseases that can harm children and even adults. These groups track children who miss vaccines and educate mothers on the importance of immunisation,” said Nkhoma.

He stressed that the role of MCGs goes beyond simple mobilisation, describing them as a frontline defence in public health. Their efforts, he noted, have directly contributed to Lilongwe District reaching the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended 90 percent immunisation coverage—an achievement that underscores their impact.

MHEN Assistant Project Officer Tumpale Kalobo reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment, acknowledging that the initiative is yielding tangible results in communities.

“We are impressed with the work being done by MCGs in promoting vaccination among under-five children. Some groups have even gone further to advocate for the construction of under-five clinics to improve access to immunisation services,” she said.

The bicycles, being distributed with support from the Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are expected to enhance the reach and efficiency of the groups, enabling volunteers to cover wider areas and respond faster to cases of missed vaccinations.

As Malawi continues to battle preventable childhood diseases, health authorities insist that sustained investment in community-based structures like MCGs is not optional—but essential.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :