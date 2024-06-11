Heartbreaking: Chilima was scheduled to meet with visiting FIFA President this Wednesday

June 11, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died after a military aircraft crash on Monday, was scheduled to meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino this Wednesday in Malawi.

Vice President Dr.Chilima accompanied by the Ministers of Sports and Transport inspects t(c) Stanley

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday announced that Chilima and eight others perished in the tragedy when the aircraft crashed in Chikangawa Forest.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) disclosed this after holding meeting and making their condolences on the tragedy.

FAM said it is shocked with the sudden death of Chilima and others while on their way to attend the funeral of former Minister of Justice, Attorney General and prominent lawyer Ralph Kasambara.

Reads the statement in part: “The President of FAM Mr Fleetwood Haiya, executive members, staff and all affiliates of FAM join the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the entire nation in mourning the departed souls.

Haiya and FIFA President

“Dr Chilima was a visionary and transformative leader who placed the interests of the nation above his. He shall be remembered for his enormous contribution to sports and football in particular. Among others, Dr Chilima played a crucial role as chairperson of the fundraising committee that raises funds for the first ever FAM Cup in 2005 when the country played the while season without a corporate sponsor.

“Following the tragic death of the Vice-President and others, most activities for the FIFA President in Malawi have been cancelled. The FIFA President plans to pay his solemn homage to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the bereaved families and the nation at large.”

Former FAM president Walter Nyamilandu also paid his homage to Chilima and others, with a message accompanied by a broken-heart emoji saying: “What a tragedy. What a loss. I am lost for words. This is heartbreaking.”

