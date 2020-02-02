Hell hath no fury: Victim of ‘mini-skirt attack’ speaks out

A mini-skirt stripping attack victim Vanessa Chilango, whose video went viral in the course of the week, is going through hell following the incident, saying she has become the ridicule of her neighbourhood in Chirimba Township, Blantyre.

A video clip went viral on social media showing Chilango being assaulted and undressed in Blantyre for wearing a miniskirt.

Chilango has bemoaned that her house where she lives with her three children “has become hell.”

She said in quotes reported by Nation on Sunday newspaper: “I cannot leave it without jeers and laughs, especially from my fellow women. I am being called all sorts of names, including ‘prostitute’. Even my children are being taunted. Our lives have been changed forever, and we have no peace.

“I can’t even consider relocating because almost everyone has seen that video. I am bound to be recognised anywhere I go.”

The woman claims her assault began with a robbery attack on her by two men on Monday morning as she was downtown Blantyre, waiting for a friend to travel to Mozambique to buy merchandise for sale.

Chilango told the paper that two men approached her and in a flash attacked her and as she struggled to protect her luggage, in which there was K250 000, a smartphone and clothes, one them men sliced her fingers.

“Within minutes, the two men were joined by a gang that started beating me and tore my black skirt and blouse, leaving me almost naked.

“Even my underwear was torn. For what? I don’t know these people and even why I was targeted. Actually, I will never know,”

Chilango sustained bruises and cuts all over her body following the attack.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha warned people against taking the law into their hands, but urged women to dress properly.

“Let me appeal to fellow women not to deliberately provoke situations. When you are getting out of your house, please dress properly,” said Navicha.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said two men were arrested in connection with the assault. The two were identified as Frank Duncan, 30, and Dickson Kholiwo, 37.

