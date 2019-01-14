Henry Mussa ‘Exposing Choir Competition Trophy’ reach final stage

The 2018/2019 Minister of Information, Henry Mussa’s K3 million ‘Exposing Choir Festival Trophy’ competition has now reached into its final stage where a total of 12 choirs from Chiradzulu East constituency are set to compete.

The finalists were discovered on Saturday at Chiradzulu Boma Catholic Church Hall where 30 choirs from different denominations from the area competed in the semi finals.

According to the organisers of the competition over sixty choirs joined the race which started with a quarter final phase in September 2018.

Speaking during the semi finals, Mussa expressed delighted with the progress of the competition which he said it is achieving its main key objectives of improving the two parts of a human being such as body as well as the spiritual aspects among people in the area.

Mussa said choir festivals are vital as they help to glorify God, bring unity and strengthen the relationship of people of different religions.

“This competition was meant with a number purposes but the first one was to encourage people to be praising God for the good things He always provide in our everyday life, exposing singing talent and to teach people to realise that we were all created by one God despite one being Christian or Muslim.

“Today I am very encouraged because I have seen tremendous improvement in terms of oneness as well as the quality and standard of composing and singing style among the choirs which is a great sign that people in the area are growing and improving spiritually,”said Mussa.

He further took advantage to remind people on the goodness of respecting their leaders and become responsible citizens by being people of patriotic, integrity and hard working who can also play a greater role in making Malawi a better nation.

Coordinator for competition, Felix Khonje said the introduction of the choir competition has helped in increasing the number of Muslim and christian members as well as formation ofchoir’s in the constituency.

The finals of the competition are expected to be held in March this year.

Mussa has been sponsoring the competition since 1999 when he became member of parliament of the area.

