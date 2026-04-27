High Court Reinstates BWB CEO Yeremia Chihana

The High Court of Malawi has overturned the suspension of Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Chief Executive Officer, Yeremia Chihana, ordering his immediate return to office.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Muhome on the same day the suspension was issued, grants Chihana permission to challenge the Board’s decision through a full judicial review. The Court ordered that he must resume his duties within 24 hours of receiving the order.

Under the injunction, the Board is required to restore his access to office premises, systems, and official communications, allow him to fully perform his duties without interference, stop excluding him from staff, clients, or suppliers, avoid appointing any replacement CEO, and return all confiscated work tools and documents.

Justice Muhome also criticized the lack of transparency in the suspension process and directed BWB to release key documents within 48 hours to Chihana and his lawyers, Messrs. Gobz & Rechtswissenschaft. The documents include reports and findings of the ad hoc committee, Board meeting minutes and attendance records, evidence supporting the allegations against him, and details on quorum and relevant staff regulations.

The Court found the matter urgent and ruled that Chihana has a strong arguable case, noting that he has a legitimate interest in the matter and that the balance of justice favors maintaining the status quo while the legality of the suspension is reviewed. The decision effectively pauses the suspension issued on April 27, 2026, which was based on recommendations from the Board’s Human Resources and Administrative Committee.

Chihana now has 14 days to file a full application for judicial review. Meanwhile, the Board is barred from continuing any disciplinary action linked to the suspension and cannot take further steps against him until he is given all evidence and a fair chance to respond. However, the Board retains the liberty to challenge the court order, provided it gives at least 48 hours’ notice to Chihana’s legal team.

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