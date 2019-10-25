Hijab peace talks end in deadlock

Anglicans and Muslims have failed to reach a common ground at a government brokered peace talks on whether Muslim girls should continue using hijab or not during classes in Anglican run schools in Balaka.

This follows a deadlock at M’manga Community Day Secondary School and primary school in the district over the Muslim gear.

Principal secretary for ministry of Education Justin Saidi headed the peace talks which were aimed at finding solutions to the problem which has forced the schools to remain closed for a week now.

Saidi refused to comment soon after the talks on Thursday although he conceded the talks yielded nothing.

“I will have to consult with my superiors and we will come up with a dress code for girls in schools by Friday,” said Saidi.

The schools are run by the Anglican church but the communities around it, mostly Muslim, say they own 60 per cent of the structures because people were told to build some class rooms on self-help basis.

The Anglican church has since threatened to turn the schools private if the issue of hijab remains unresolved, a move the Muslims are rejecting

