Hilco announces new single ‘Ndakondwa’: To be released Sept 3

Malawi’s Afro pop musician, Hilda Ulolo, popularly known as Hilco, is set to release a new single titled Ndakondwa.

Hilco, who has relocated from Blantyre to Balaka to run a restaurant business, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the song talks about love, where a girl is deeply in love with a man to the extent that she cannot listen to anyone who tries to separate them.

“Ndakondwa is a classic song. Through the single, I want to give my fans what they have been craving for all this while,” said Hilco.

She indicated that the song would be available for download on Malawimusic.com on its official release from September 3, 2020.

“The good thing is that both audio and video will be released on the same day.

“I hope the song will be positively received by my fans. I have made sure to stay within the needs and interests of urban music lovers,” said the song bird.

Hilco assured her fans that they will get the same taste of her previous music but in an improved package.

Reacting to the news, one of Hilco’s followers Mike Banda wrote on Facebook: “Keep being real girl. You are one of the unique female voices that we have.”

Hilco’s other songs include Chi Bae, Touch and Go, Ekizakitile and Chekecheke, which continue to enjoy massive air play.

