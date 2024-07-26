HMD enters Malawi market, launches Nokia Smartphones

Human Mobile Devices, manufactures of Nokia smartphones and feature phones has launched their products in Malawi.

HMD Head of Sales Operations, Usman Shahid said the company has entered into the market to serve Malawians with affordable Nokia mobile smartphones and feature phones.

“We are bringing quality devices which lasts long, affordable prices and high performance which can be enjoyed by many Malawians when they use them,” he said.

Shavid added that the phones are repairable as well as suitable for children.

HMM offers a 12 months warranty and 100 per cent guarantee on feature phones.

However, he said, the company has partnered with Newlook as an official distributor of its Nokia smartphones.

