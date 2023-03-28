Homeland Minister Ng’oma fulfils K1.5m salary promise to Chilobwe residents

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has fulfilled his promise of donating K1.5 million from his salary to Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chilobwe, Blantyre.

Speaking during the handover at Naotcha Primary School in Chilobwe on Saturday, Ng’oma said he decided to give the salary to young men who were bold to rescue people in time of disasters.

“The young men are doing a commendable job to rescue people from the waters as well as taking the dead bodies with inadequate resources,” he said.

Ng’oma also donated shovels, peaks and hoes worth K200,000 to the young men who are helping in search finding and burying bodies in the area.

Ng’oma has also pledged to mobilize his friends to donate to the survivors in cash or materials.

Group Village Headman Chilobwe thanked the minister for the support rendered to them.

“The young men were kindly assisting us without any payment but this money will help them in many ways,” he said.

However, Ng’oma becomes the first minister to donate a monthly salary towards cyclone’s survivors.

