Hon Baba Malondera | Stop the Panic — Don’t Let State House Repairs Become an Excuse to Plunder

In this article, Baba Malondera, MCP MP and former deputy minister warns Malawians not to let panic become a cover for corruption. He calls for clear proof, open audits, and accountability before any big repairs — or big bills — for State Houses are approved.

Yesterday and today I read stories saying our State Houses are badly damaged. I am not a party spokesperson and I am not the former Head of State. But I must speak plainly to the people of this nation: open your eyes. I fear this is the start of a story that will end with MK30 billion — or more — being waved around as the price to “repair” State Residences. That money could disappear. This country must not be prepared psychologically for plunder.

Facts matter. Ask Mrs Msiska, who was Household Manager under the previous government. She handed over to the new Household Manager, Mrs Raisi, at Kamuzu Palace, Mtunthama and Sanjika. Handovers for Chikoko Bay and Mzuzu Presidential Residences are still pending. These are real, recorded procedures. In 2020, when the former Head of State was living in the Residences, there were no gym machines or TVs in many areas. These are facts people must not ignore.

Look back at 2020 in the staff houses: many houses lacked proper toilets. Police officers and other staff fixed things themselves. No one made a big noise then. I am not denying that some staff houses need work. I am saying the Presidential residences are largely intact.

Do not accept internet pictures without proof. Many of the images being shared now are not labelled or dated. Even educated people are sharing pictures from the internet. Ask those shouting loudest to show real, dated photos of the damage. Let them prove the full extent of what they claim.

After official results were announced, a group of DPP members came to the main gate of Kamuzu Palace before our new President, H.E. Prof. A. Muntharika, took the oath. They demanded that everyone leave the Palace. At that moment people were doing general cleaning. The situation got tense and some staff left because of security fears. This was explained to DPP leaders, who were asked to calm their teams. It is wrong to turn that messy moment into a national emergency to justify massive spending.

We now have a new Police Inspector General, a new Guard Commander, and a capable Director of State Residences. Let them do three simple things and put this matter to rest:

Publish a clear list of the houses that were genuinely vandalised. Publish the names of those who occupied those houses at the time. Release dated photos and an assessment from the Director of State Residences.

When those three things are public, we will know whether there was deliberate vandalism or simple neglect. If individuals are guilty of wrongdoing, they should be held to account — in their individual capacity and through the proper legal lines. But do not let vague headlines and internet photos become a cover story to raid the public coffers.

You may disagree with me. You may even mock me. But I speak because I love this country. We must fight both corruption and false alarm. If repairs are needed, let them be open, audited, and fair. Do not let State House fix-ups become a euphemism for plunder.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :