How not to get stuck on an online dating service: set limits, communicate in cam chats, and date in real life

According to the analytics platform known as Statista, modern users spend an average of 2.5 hours a week on dating sites and apps. They use this time to view profiles, communicate with potential partners, and text each other. The most active audience of dating platforms are people between the ages of 25 to 34 years. They spend about 3 hours a week on dating platforms. Also, users over 45 years old spend about 1.5 hours a week. Other age groups are smaller.

However, there is an important nuance here. Making such an average calculation of time is not entirely correct. After all, some people spend only 10-20 minutes a day on dating services, while others spend 2-3 hours or more. This turns into a real addiction for some people, which can be quite difficult to overcome.

Therefore, today, we want to talk about how to avoid online dating addiction which might turn it into an endless routine. It will be interesting!

Disadvantages of modern web dating and the fight against addiction to it

Despite many obvious advantages, online dating has some obvious disadvantages:

Deficit of trust: Many people on dating sites lie about their age, appearance, income, marital status, and other aspects of their lives. All this accumulates over time and it becomes very difficult for you to trust other people on the Internet.

Too much choice: Yes! What seems like an advantage at first can become a serious disadvantage. When there is too much choice, finding the right person in this variety becomes more difficult. Hence, many contemporaries prefer to use more niche and thematic dating platforms instead of “mass” ones.

Low quality of communication: Communication in classic dating sites and apps usually takes place in text chat. However, this does not create the effect of presence at all and does not contribute to the formation of trusting relationships. Also, if you want to know your interlocutor to a great extent, you need to transfer communication to video chat gradually.

Beginning of addiction: As we said above, online dating can be addictive. What’s more! They can be quite expensive if you prefer to use premium features and additional options.

These disadvantages may not seem critical individually. However, when they come at you at once, online dating can be a real disappointment. To prevent this from happening, we want to share some useful tips with you:

Set time limits for your stay in the online dating service: Try to spend between 20-30 minutes a day on dating sites and apps. Make exceptions only if you have met an interesting person you want to maintain communication with. However, if you only visit online to look at profiles and swipe photos, twenty minutes is enough for the day. Chat in camchats: You don’t have to use only classic dating services to meet people. We recommend trying an alternative format such as random cam chat . Moreover, there are so many great options today. For example, CooMeet offers you an error-free gender filter, user-friendly mobile apps, a built-in message translator, and excellent moderation. Camsurf allows you to search for people by gender, country, and interests. Also, it offers some effective premium features. Chat Alternative has a stylish minimalistic interface and extensive basic functionality, especially for undemanding beginners. Don’t forget about offline dating: Sometimes, dating in the real world works, so it’s definitely not worth giving up on it completely. If you prefer to meet people online, do your best to gradually transfer communication to cam chat before offline. Otherwise, communication in a regular text chat will become boring for both of you at some point, and the relationship will never form. Whenever you feel like it’s time to take the next step, take it! Be honest and open: It doesn’t matter whether you use a classic dating service or a webcam chat, be yourself, and don’t try to be or act like a person you aren’t. There is no need to lie about yourself and give yourself attributes of something you have nothing to do with. You risk disappointing your interlocutor with such an attitude when the whole truth is revealed. Don’t put all your energy into one person: The main advantage of web dating is the ability to communicate with many people at the same time, compare them, and understand who suits you best. This means that you don’t have to concentrate on one person. What’s more! If you feel that communication is not working out, it is better not to waste time, move on, and meet new people.

However, the most important advice is that you don’t have to be idle. If you just register with a dating service and just sit around, nothing good will come your way using such a strategy. You will be wasting your time waiting for a fateful meeting. Nonetheless, with such a passive approach, this meeting, most likely, will not take place. Take action! Take the initiative! Try to be active and goal-oriented. Believe us, you will be surprised at how many more interesting and promising acquaintances will appear in your life.

Let’s sum it up

Online dating services have become an integral part of the lives of millions of contemporaries around the world for so long. They help you make new friends, find love, and just have a good time communicating with interesting people. However, when using such sites, remember the basic rules!

You will get the most out of online dating without being disappointed when you follow our recommendations. We wish you only interesting meetings and promising acquaintances on the Internet. We are sure you have a lot of bright impressions ahead!

