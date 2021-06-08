How Online Education Boomed During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 put the entire world in a state of temporal dormancy. Each industry is on hold except for the industries operating online. However, when it comes to online education, it seems that it is pretty resilient to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

While schools are shut down all over the planet due to the pandemic, online education is alive and well. It is currently booming, with online lessons and courses on the rise. As a result, education has been almost completely reshaped and changed, and the distinctive increase in online education, e-learning, in particular, seems to be taking the world by storm.

Its immense convenience and user-friendliness gathered millions of people who see the many advantages of learning on digital platforms. As a result, online education has been slowly but surely spreading all over the planet. It takes less time and has been a proven method of increased information retention.

The adoption of online learning

Many countries are considering online learning and education methods, especially if the situation with the coronavirus continues to persist. However, it is also necessary to prepare the entire education system post-pandemic, which is a huge challenge since there are things to think about in advance.

If more and more countries continue to adopt online learning, such a profound change could impact the worldwide education industry in many different ways. Online education technology saw an increase in adoption even before the outbreak of the coronavirus. According to some statistics from 2019, global ed-tech investments reached $18.66 billion and were expected to reach $350 billion by 2025.

Online learning software tools, video conferencing technologies, virtual tutoring, language apps – these are just some of the online education solutions that saw a significant boom in usage during the pandemic.

COVID-19 and the online education sector

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in demand for online education solutions. With that in mind, many digital and e-learning platforms now offer free access to their materials, tutorials, video lessons, online courses, etc.

From the moment this became a trend, these platforms have seen a 200% increase in the number of visits they received. The number of students using ed-tech products has also increased. Many countries allowed their students to resume their studies via various academic, e-learning, and online platforms.

Modern businesses and enterprises are also tapping into a wide range of online learning capabilities to provide their employees with the necessary training. As a result, online platforms have quickly become a one-stop-shop for both students and teachers.

Online education is so popular at the moment that many faculties, universities, workshops, and other educational institutions are forming unique partnerships to offer separate channels of local educational broadcasts, each targeting different demographics and education needs. On the other hand, media companies have also decided to spread awareness and empower virtual teaching and e-learning.

The future of learning

Moving to online learning isn’t an easy thing to do. It takes a lot of preparation, proper internet connection with sufficient bandwidth, special training, and more to make such a massive migration from traditional education to online learning a success.

If it’s executed without proper planning and preparation, it will only result in errors, mistakes, poor user experience, and no room for professional and personal growth. However, many believe that a new hybrid model of education will appear at some point that will address all these issues and provide a solution that will benefit from the integration of information technology, ed-tech solutions, and the internet with traditional models of education.

Edtech integrations in modern education will continue to accelerate. Eventually, the world will have online education that will become a vital element of traditional education.

Challenges of online learning

The first challenge of online education is ensuring reliable internet access and connection. Unfortunately, many countries can’t participate in digital learning due to poor bandwidth, and this problem is creating a serious gap across the world.

Some countries can provide students with computers for their schoolwork while others can’t. In the United States, there is a gap between students with disadvantaged backgrounds and those with more opportunities.

These are real-life problems that are still the most significant obstacles preventing online education from becoming a norm worldwide. There is also the problem with cybersecurity threats. It is much more difficult to reassure that everything runs smoothly, or the device does not become infected with malware.

For instance, educators should encourage students to protect their devices, especially when handling sensitive personal details. An online VPN is one of the tools that both teachers and students should consider. It protects the integrity of data exchanged online and prevents snoopers from intercepting it. As a bonus, it unblocks geo-restricted content, helping both parties find resources for their classes.

Hackers are always targeting new markets while in their expansion, as that is when they are most vulnerable. The same goes for online education, but you can easily prevent any issues using reliable solutions.

Conclusion

The time will come when the COVID-19 pandemic will be behind us. When that happens, online education will still be here, stronger than ever. Even if it doesn’t become accepted practice worldwide, there will still be millions of people choosing to use online learning methods to upgrade their knowledge and learn new things.

