HRCC’s Mkwezalamba, Chodzi seek court order to stop Malawi fresh elections

Chairperson of the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) Robert Mkwezalamba and Fryson Chodzi have gone to court to seek an order stopping the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from proceeding with the ongoing election processes in preparation for the fresh presidential election on July 2, 2020.

Mkwezalamba and Chodzi have hired private practice lawyer in Mzuzu to move the court on the matter.

“It’s true that we want to seek a court order to stop all the electoral processes,” he said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday.

However, Mkwezalamba could not explain their motivation behind the decision to stop an electoral process that is already at advanced stage.

Neither could he explain in whose interest the stopping of the electoral process will serve.

“Let’s wait until the courts decide. We will share more details. It remains nonexistent for now,” he simply said.

Recently, Mkwezalamba and some of his colleagues in the civil society sector addressed journalists in Lilongwe where they said they would support Concerned Citizens who are calling for the nullification of the Parliamentary and Local Government Elections based on the judgment of Constitutional Court ( ConCourt) in the presidential election case.

The ConCourt, in its February 3 2020 ruling, said the May 21 presidential election had widespread irregularities, which rendered them null and void.

Mkwezalamba and a company of his friends believe this should be enough reason to nullify all the polls since they were handled by the same MEC, which was declared incompetent by the court.

