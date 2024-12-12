HRDC criticizes Chakwera’s address, says Govt lacks concrete solution for fuel shortage crisis

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has expressed disappointment with President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent national address, citing a lack of tangible solutions to Malawi’s prolonged fuel crisis. The criticism comes despite the President’s announcement of an upcoming visit by a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to finalize a fuel supply agreement.

President Chakwera, who returned from a diplomatic trip to the UAE earlier this week, stated that the delegation’s visit in January would mark a significant step toward securing a Government-to-Government fuel deal. However, he deferred further details about the agreement until his next State of the Nation Address in February, a decision that has drawn ire from activists.

Michael Kaiyatsa, Vice Chairperson of HRDC, voiced concerns over the President’s approach, accusing him of raising “false hope” among Malawians. “When President Chakwera left for the UAE, many expected immediate solutions to the fuel crisis. What we got instead was vague promises and delays,” Kaiyatsa said.

The HRDC remains skeptical about the proposed agreement, questioning whether it will effectively address the root causes of Malawi’s fuel shortages. “Malawians are tired of waiting,” Kaiyatsa added. “Fuel scarcity continues to cripple businesses, hinder transportation, and disrupt daily life. What we need are immediate, actionable solutions—not vague assurances about deals that are yet to materialize.”

The fuel crisis, which has persisted for months, has severely impacted the country’s economy, with many motorists queuing for hours at service stations. While Chakwera emphasized the progress made in his UAE negotiations, critics argue that the lack of transparency and delays in implementing solutions undermine public trust in the government’s ability to resolve the crisis.

As Malawians await the promised deal, the HRDC has urged the government to prioritize transparency and provide timely updates on the agreement’s progress. The coalition also called for a broader strategy to address the structural issues contributing to the crisis, including forex shortages and mismanagement in the energy sector.

“Malawians deserve answers, not excuses,” Kaiyatsa emphasized. “This crisis has gone on for far too long, and the government must act decisively to restore normalcy and ensure a sustainable fuel supply.”

The HRDC’s critique underscores growing public frustration over the government’s handling of the fuel crisis, with many citizens demanding urgent action to alleviate the ongoing hardships. Whether the UAE delegation’s visit will bring the relief Malawians desperately need remains to be seen.

