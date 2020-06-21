HRDC hail MEC chair Kachale for inspiring confidence on credible elections

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) which has been organising mass protests against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) former chairperson Jane Ansah, has hailed the new head of the electoral body Dr Chifundo Kachale for his professional management of the electoral processes.

Speaking at a news conference in Lilongwe, HRDC leader Gift Trapence said Malawians are confident that Kachale will manage the Tuesday court-sanctioned fresh presidential election with “integrity and professionalism.”

He, however, urged Malawians to keep an eye on what is happening at national borders and airports.

On February 3, the High Court sitting in Lilongwe as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) annulled the presidential election, saying they were marred by a plethora of irregularities. The court therefore ordered Parliament to make provisions for holding of fresh presidential election within 150 days.

