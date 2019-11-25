HRDC will never retreat: Activists tell Msundwe rally ‘expect more demos’

November 25, 2019 Alfred Chauwa -Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will resume the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations and that more issues will be raised in their protests marches, saying the grouping will never retreat in pushing for Ansah’s resignation as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson for mismanagement of May 21 polls.

Crowds at Msundwe citizen rally
HRDC leadership at citizen rally held at Msundwe in Lilongwe
HRDC leaders said this on Sunday when the grouping held a citizen rally at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

The chairperson of HRDC, Timothy Mtambo, said post election demonstrations will continue until Ansah resigns.

“We thank you for your support during the protests we have held so far,” said Mtambo.

“The call for Jane Ansah to resign is still there. Actually there are more demonstrations being planned. Malawians should expect more demonstrations.”

His deputy Gift Trapence said they will also press for  justice for women who were attacked and raped by police officers at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

Trapence bemoaned what he called selective  justice, saying human rights activist  Billy Mayaya – who was also at the rally – was attacked and hacked by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres but no one faced the law.

”There was a shooting at the house of Rev McDonald Sembereka, and also the shooting of the vehicle of our chairperson, Timothy Mtambo. All these incidents border on human rights violations,” he said.

Trapence said they will also protests over landgate scandal, Carbon tax and that electiral  reforms bill including the 50+1 to be brought back to Parliament.

Jenala
Guest
Jenala

Next, do the same citizen rally in Mangochi. People also need you there.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ndani
Guest
Ndani

Now I see why arsenal is not performing well…mr mayaya daily arsenal Jersey

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
calvin samson phiri
Guest
calvin samson phiri

Malawi republic of Demonstration

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
christopher
Guest
christopher

I am very proud of you guys. You are really freedom fighters. Keep it up. See you on 10th December, 2019 for Anti-Jane Ansah Protests. We cant keep on being ruled by Tippex president.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
gunduze
Guest
gunduze

you are happy bcoz they killed a cop from Mangochi , shame on you, and wa ku mangochi ukapanga nawo za ma demo ndiwe chitsiru

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

That is being shallow minded.In fact few from Mangochi are intelligent so i don’t even blame you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Okay
Guest
Okay

@Billy mayaya ndiwe wankulu usiye kutsatira anawo kuma demo. After recovering from near fatal beating its about time you stop following hrdc toddlers. Kodi ulibe size yako yocheza nawo?

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Being a freedom it does not bar anyone because of age

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kuswa Kuswa
Guest
Kuswa Kuswa

I am sick and tired of these kinds of jaundiced statements by these HRDC idiots. While knowing very well that they spoke to the same nyau people who murdered the Police Officer Usumani Imedi in cold blood, they skirted around the issue instead of directly condemning the killers. This is a sign of complicity. Very foolish Fake Accent Ex-reverend Yona Lazarus Chakwera mercenaries.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago