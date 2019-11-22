HRDC sets December 10 for fresh demos, endorses truck drivers protests

Rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have set December 10 for fresh wave of protests which they have dubbed ‘justice march.’

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the protests have been organised to force the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah resign as well as against the rampant sale of public land including that of Livimbo primary school to Asians and foreigners.

He said the December 10 protests will coincide with the commemorations marking the International Human Rights.

Mtambo also said HRDC is embarking on a campaign to solicit views from Malawians on matters that affect them, saying the first meeting will be this Sunday at Nsundwe in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, HRDC says it fully supports a strike by truck drivers slated for December 3 against the decision by truck owners not to implement the government set K100, 000 salary structures for the drivers.

