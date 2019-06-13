Huawei joins Standard Bank Malawi for Be More Race as technology partner

Global ICT and telecoms giant, Huawei, has partnered Standard Bank for this year’s Be More Race finale scheduled for June 15 in Lilongwe.

Huawei, renowned globally for manufacturing smart devices for a range of sporting activities such as athletics and aquatic events, has joined the race as a technology partner

As part of the partnership, the Chinese telecoms giant will provide fitness trackers and a handset to be used during Saturday’s event.

Fitness trackers are a wearable device fitted with computerized applications that track fitness-related metrics such as distance walked or run, calorie consumption, and in some cases heartbeat and quality of sleep.

In addition, Huawei will – weeks later- donate towards the corporate social responsibility component of the Be More Race.

Since its inception in 2017, Be More Race has been used as a platform to mobilize resources for the Girl Mentorship Program which is implemented in partnership with Unicef. The program – which targets girls from Standard 5 to 8 in 79 primary schools- mentors girls in three main areas; Career development, Financial literacy and Early marriages.

Commenting on the partnership, Standard Bank Head of Marketing, Thoko Unyolo, says the bank appreciates the depth of shared interests that exist between the two organizations.

“Standard Bank welcomes Huawei as a new technology partner of the race. Huawei’s expertise in smart sports devices comes as a solution to the needs of participants at the Be More Race,” said Unyolo.

She noted that by expressing interest in the girls’ mentorship program, Huawei is a responsible citizen whose values on education are similar to those of Standard Bank.

