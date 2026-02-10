Human Rights Watch reprimands Southern Africa for ‘vicious cycles of abuse, impunity’

Governments in the Southern Africa, including Malawi, have come under heavy criticism for their alleged perpetuation of a culture of human rights abuses and impunity, with security forces using excessive force, arbitrary arrests, and restrictions on freedoms.

The 2026 World Report by Human Rights Watch cites countries like Angola, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, where a disturbing trend of governments has revealed failure by the governments to prioritize human rights protections and justice for victims.

Protests were met with brutal force, journalists and activists were targeted, and vulnerable communities were left to suffer.

“The Southern African governments are failing to meet their international legal obligations, creating an environment for abusers to thrive,” said Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

The report highlights specific cases of Angola and Mozambique where security forces responded to protests with excessive force, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The human rights watchdog further highlights Eswatini where the government is yet to address the 2021 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters while in Mozambique, the Cabo Delgado region is plagued by an Islamist insurgency, displacement, and humanitarian crises.

“Journalists and activists are being targeted in Angola, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. South Africa failed to protect human rights defenders and whistleblowers,” reads the report in part.

The development has prompted Human Rights Watch Executive Director Philippe Bolopion to challenge Southern African Development Community (SADC) to prioritize human rights in its engagements with member countries.

“Breaking the authoritarian wave sweeping the world is the challenge of a generation. Rights-respecting democracies and civil society must build a strategic alliance to defend fundamental freedoms,” said Bolopion.

Meanwhile, the report has called for prompt investigations and prosecutions of alleged rights violations, ensuring accountability and justice for victims.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :