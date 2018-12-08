I deliver on my promises and Malawi will be transformed—Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika on Friday toured construction works on the Area 49 — Area 18—Parliament roundabout dual carriageway in Lilongwe and said his plan is to totally transform the country.

Mutharika said he is determined to turnaround the outlook of the country’s cities through construction of sophisticated roads that include dual carriage highways.

He said the country is set on the path to transformation under his administration, reiterating that his focus is to develop it to higher standards.

“Like we said in our Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto, our main objectives is to develop this country. We are precisely going to transform this country,” he said.

President Mutharika said he was impressed with progress of construction works on the 4.4 kilometer highway which Mota-Engil is constructing .

“This is transformation,” he said. “Others are promising development projects in future, we are implementing our projects right now.”

The President disclosed that plans are underway to launch another dual carriage way project in the capital city from Biwi to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Briefing President Mutharika on the scope of work for the current dual carriage highway project, Malawi Roads Authority (MRA) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Emmanuel Mutapa said it (the dual carriage way) is split into three sections including Area 49 to Area 18, Presidential Way and Area 18 Round about interchange.

“Area 49 to Area 18 section runs from the junction with Kaunda road near Bingu International Stadium to Area 18 round about. The section runs parallel to the Lingadzi River on one side and residential areas of Area 49 and 18 on the other side,” he said.

He said the Presidential Way section is running from Area 18 round about, passing through Area 14, to Parliament roundabout.

Mutapa disclosed that the contractor, Mota Engil, has completed much of the work on the two sections and is currently concentrating on the construction of the interchange.

He said the scope of works for the dual carriage way will also involve construction of a bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway.

The project is being bankrolled by the Malawi Government through the Road Fund Administration.

