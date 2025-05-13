“I Got Nothing!” — Witness Allegedly Who Sat Exams for Gangata Says He Was Duped

A man who claims he impersonated the Deputy President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Alfred Gangata during national exams has told the court he was promised riches — but ended up with nothing.

Andrew Mphamba, the first witness in the ongoing certificate fraud case, stunned the court on Monday when he testified that in 2017, he used Gangata’s name and identity to sit for Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams at Chitowo Community Day Secondary School in Dedza District.

Mphamba said the agreement was clear: he would take the exams on Gangata’s behalf, and in return, he would receive a house, a car, and K4 million.

“I was promised a better life,” Mphamba told the court. “But to this day, I’ve received nothing — not even a bicycle.”

He explained that the arrangement included using Gangata’s personal details and face for exam registration. However, years later, he says none of the promises were fulfilled.

The prosecution, led by Levison Mangani, presented a key document as evidence during cross-examination, but defense lawyer Khwima Mchizi objected, arguing that the document had not been previously shared with the defense team.

“The prosecution must submit all materials in advance so we can prepare adequately,” Mchizi told the court.

Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda is presiding over the case, which has been adjourned to May 27.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, the story of broken promises and alleged political fraud continues to grip the nation, raising questions about integrity, trust — and just how far some are willing to go for power.

