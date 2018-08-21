I know some of the executive thieves, says Malawi VP Chilima

Vice President and leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has said he knows some of the people in government plundering public resources and will give them 30 days to pay back once he takes over the reigns of power.

Chilima said this at Mangochi Turn-off in Balaka district Tuesday afternoon during one of his Imbizo tours as he returns from Mangochi to Lilongwe.

As has been the case during his previous tours, the Vice President gave a chance to the local residents to ask him questions, which he responded instantly.

A woman from the area observed that there were many people languishing in the country’s prisons after committing minor offences yet people are stealing millions of Kwachas and going scot-free.

She asked the Vice President what he would do about the situation once he gets into government.

In his response, Chilima said he knows some of the thieves that have been plundering public resources and will give them only 30 days to pay back the money before getting them fill the spaces being occupied by those that stole matches, chicken and brooms.

“I know some of the thieves and once we get the mandate to govern, we will give them thirty days to pay back the money before facing the law,” said Chilima.

After leaving Mangochi Turn off, Chilima made a stopover at Balaka Town, where a huge crowd turned up to hear about his plans before seizing the opportunity to ask questions.

The Tuesday tour started at Liwonde and was expected to cover several areas along the M1 Road including Chingeni, Mphate, Ntcheu Boma, Tsangano, Njolomole and Lizulu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :