I remain loyal to DPP and President Mutharika – Henry Mussa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa has described as “unfortunate lies” that he is backing Vice-President Saulosi Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM), saying he remains loyal to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and President Peter Mutharika.

There have been reports on social media that Mussa is one of the Cabinet ministers and top DPP officials who are supporting UTM behind the scenes.

But Mussa said the rumours are being spread by people with a vendetta to tarnish his image.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I am loyal to DPP and President Mutharika,” asserted Mussa.

Mussa, who was treasurer general of DPP and lost the vice presidency (south) at the recent convention, suspect a political ploy to bring a wedge between him and President Mutharika.

Recently, in a leaked audio between DPP secretary general Gresedler Jeffrey and party vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa, it was heard from Jeffrey that Mussa could not be trusted and that he could belong to Chilima’s movement.

But Mussa sounded bitter and said: “I have listened to the conversation and what the SG is saying about me is utter nonsense and childish. I don’t know what she is talking about. My loyalty is to President Mutharika and the party, no one else.

“My conscious is clear. It is very unfortunate that a senior member like her would stoop so low to discuss something about me which is not true. This is nonsense and childish and I demand an apology from her.”

Mussa said it would have been something else if it were President Peter Mutharika questioning his loyalty.

“How can she talk about me like that? Where was she when I was sleeping on the floor with President Mutharika in a cell in Lilongwe?” he queried.

Prior to the DPP convention, Mussa was attacked by DPP thugs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :