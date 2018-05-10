I won’t be stampeded on Chilima-for-presidency, says MP ‘Winiko’ Kalindo

Mulanje South legislator Bon Kalindo (DPP) says he will not be stampeded to stop pushing for the candidature of Vice-President Saulos Chilima as ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch bearer in the next year’s Tripartite elections.

Kalindo, widely known by his stage name Winiko, was reacting to a campaign by DPP gurus to remove him from the party and death threats he is receiving.

“I won’t be stampeded because the people who marched and presented a petition to remove me were seen being ferried to Chitakale on trucks, were led by DPP governor for Mulanje Urban, Saizi Muonekereni. The people who protested and presented the petition did not come from his constituency.”

He alleged they were ferried from Thyolo, Phalombe, Chiradzulu and the surrounding constituency, accusing DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha of being behind the plot.

“I am answerable to my people and not those strangers. That is a sign of panic for the DPP and its leadership, the party does not know what it wants to do. They cannot prevent me from mobilising people to vote for Chilima in 2019.

“So, I am not shaken and those people let them do whatever they want, whether they want to kill me they are welcome and I am ready to die for Chilima,”said Kalindo.

Police has reportedly been patrolling residences of Kalindo and that of DPP director of women Patricia Kaliati at Nkando Trading Centre on Tuesday night following intelligence reports that some people had plans to set them on fire. Kaliati is also suspected of being pro-Chilima.

