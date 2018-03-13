Ibrahim Milanzi urges Mangochi Muslim women to prioritise education

Albarakah Charity Trust board member Ibrahim Milanzi has called on Muslim women in Mangochi District to prioritise education if they are to succeed in life.

Speaking recenlty at Mama Khadija Girls Private Academy in Namwera during the launch of Arabic language laboratory, he said apart from self-confidence, education will enable them to make bold decisions on issues affecting their lives.

Milanzi dispelled the misconception that Islam discourages education, stating that on the contrary, it is a religion that encourages its followers to be at the helm of civilisation.

“The days when Muslim women were relegated to the background to play second fiddle belong to history,” he said.

Milanzi thanked Danfodu, a company from Sudan, for donating the building and modern gadgets worth about $37 000 (K27.1 million), saying they will expose Muslim learners to the technological world.

In his remarks, Mama Khadija Girls’ Private Academy head teacher Adil Livanga thanked the Albarakah Charity Trust for the support they give to the school.

She said this compels both the students and teachers to work hard in class

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :