Idle but Still on Payroll: DPP Saga Raises Fresh Questions About Government’s Commitment to Austerity

As Malawians grapple with rising living costs, underfunded public services and repeated government calls for fiscal discipline, a lingering anomaly at the heart of government is raising uncomfortable questions about whether the administration is practising the austerity measures it preaches.

For months, former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala has reportedly continued receiving a full government salary and benefits package despite no longer performing the duties of the office and without any clarity on his employment status.

The situation stems from President Peter Mutharika’s appointment of Fostino Maere as Director of Public Prosecutions in November last year, effectively replacing Chamkakala in one of the country’s most important legal offices.

However, despite the appointment of a successor, Chamkakala was neither formally dismissed nor redeployed. The result is a costly administrative limbo in which taxpayers continue to foot the bill for an official who has not been reporting for duty for several months.

The arrangement has exposed what critics describe as a troubling contradiction between government’s public commitment to prudent expenditure and its management of senior public appointments.

At a time when ministries are routinely citing budget constraints, hospitals are struggling with shortages of essential supplies, schools are operating under severe resource pressures and key public institutions are pleading for funding, questions are being asked about why government has allowed the situation to persist.

Chamkakala is understood to remain on Grade C in the Malawi Public Service, a position equivalent to that of a Principal Secretary.

The package attached to the position is substantial. Apart from a monthly salary estimated at around K2.5 million, the benefits include a government-maintained chauffeur-driven vehicle for both official and personal use, as well as a monthly fuel allocation ranging between 500 and 750 litres.

The longer the matter remains unresolved, the greater the burden on taxpayers.

When contacted yesterday, Chamkakala declined to comment on the issue.

“I do not take such issues to the public,” he said.

Efforts to obtain government’s position yielded little clarity.

Office of the President and Cabinet spokesperson Focus Maganga referred the matter to Minister of Information Shadric Namalomba, saying he was away. Namalomba did not respond to a WhatsApp message seeking comment.

Governance experts say the situation should never have been allowed to reach this stage.

National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said the matter highlights the dangers of poorly managed public appointments and transitions in high-level offices.

“This illustrates the costly consequences of contested and politically influenced public appointments. While President Peter Mutharika has consistently emphasised respect for the rule of law and constitutional governance, this matter demonstrates the need for greater vigilance in ensuring that appointments to key public offices are legally sound, transparent and insulated from political considerations from the outset,” said Kondowe.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa was even more direct, questioning why government has tolerated the arrangement amid severe economic pressures.

“It is surprising that the situation has been allowed to persist for so long considering the economic challenges Malawi is facing,” he said.

“In a country where hospitals, schools and justice institutions are struggling for resources, every Kwacha wasted on avoidable administrative arrangements is a Kwacha taken away from essential public services.”

Kaiyatsa urged government to urgently regularise the matter and demonstrate that public resources are being managed responsibly and transparently.

The controversy has already attracted parliamentary attention.

Last week, Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee summoned Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi to provide an update on the status of the DPP position and government’s proposed way forward.

However, the meeting failed to take place, leaving lawmakers and the public without answers.

Beyond the DPP office, the issue feeds into a broader debate about government’s handling of senior public servants.

In recent months, government has faced criticism over the secondment, redeployment and reassignment of senior executives across several strategic institutions, including the National Oil Company of Malawi, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi and Electricity Generation Company.

Critics argue that while government continues to preach expenditure controls, efficiency and austerity, unresolved employment arrangements involving highly paid public officials send the opposite message.

The Chamkakala case therefore raises a fundamental question: How credible are calls for sacrifice and fiscal discipline when government itself appears unable—or unwilling—to close costly administrative loopholes that continue draining public resources?

Until authorities provide a definitive answer on Chamkakala’s status, that question is unlikely to go away.

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