Ifmis faces challenges: Civil servants pay may delay

Civil servants might have delayed salaries this month as government’s Integrated Financial Management and Information System (Ifmis) is facing challenges.

There are also fears that some unscrupulous civil servants might take advantage of the situation to plunder government financial resources in another cashgate.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Finance Williams Banda has confirmed that Ifms is misbehaving but the situation is under control.

“Civil servants will get their salaries on time,” he assured.

He also said dispelled fears that there might be another cashgate as was the case in 2013.

Banda said the problems arose because of change of what he called an operating software.

Findings by British forensic auditors RSM (formerly known as Baker Tilly) in 2013, established that the old Ifmis was grossly abused, especially by lower management accountants in the civil service, resulting in the plunder of K23 billion.

The Malawi Government spent about K5 billion on the new Ifmis whose supplier is Twenty Third Century Systems, which also works in Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Nigeria.

