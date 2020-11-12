Ifmis faces challenges: Civil servants pay may delay

November 12, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Civil servants might have delayed salaries this month as government’s Integrated Financial Management and Information System (Ifmis) is facing challenges.

Public workers: A calling to serve not to suffer

There are also fears that some unscrupulous civil servants might take advantage of the situation to plunder government financial resources in another cashgate.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Finance Williams Banda has confirmed that Ifms is misbehaving but the situation is under control.

“Civil servants will get their salaries on time,” he assured.

He also said dispelled fears that there might be another cashgate as was the case in 2013.

Banda said the problems arose because of change of what he called an operating software.

Findings by British forensic auditors  RSM (formerly known as Baker Tilly) in 2013, established that the old Ifmis was grossly abused, especially by lower management accountants in the civil service, resulting in the plunder of K23 billion.

The Malawi Government  spent about K5 billion on the new Ifmis whose supplier is Twenty Third Century Systems, which also works in Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Nigeria.

2 Comments
Emmanuel Million
Emmanuel Million
2 hours ago

Yelekezan muone

Moqtadar al Sadir
Moqtadar al Sadir
3 hours ago

Ma cadet basi. They think APM will come back. Just know that when you get fired dpp will not put on their pay roll. That party is finished. Stop the vandalism iwe Machika and your team.

