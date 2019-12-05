Ifmis fixed: Government orders MDAs to prioritise civil servants salary processing 

Government has ordered ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) which were affected by salary delays to prioritise processing of the remaining salaries for civil servants and other urgent payment now that the a technical hitch in the government paying system of Ifmis—government’s electronic payment system— has been rectified.

Civil servants a yet to receive their November salaries which according to Civil Servants Trade Unions (CSTU) General Secretary Madalitso Njolomole said the delays in paying them is inflicting pain and untold misery to them.

Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development apologised for the delay attributed to a technical glitch at the office of the Accountant General in Lilongwe where salaries are processed.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times and signed by Secretary to Treasury, Cliff Chiunda, government has made maximum efforts have been made to rectify the problem from the day the fault was identified.

“Department of Accountant General is ready and prepared to receive payment submissions from ministries, departments and agencies for processing to ensure that no more time is wasted,” read part of the release.

Njolomole said the delays in paying the civil servants has resulted in poor service delivery as the civil servants spend much of their time looking for money elsewhere.

“If the government continues to delay the payment of the salaries, we will camp at the Treasury until everyone is paid the November pay,” said Njolomole.

Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development spokesperson Davis Sado confirmed that some MDAs were yet to receive their November salaries which were due on the 27th.

Sado said Ifmis system is up and running and MDAs including Malawi Police Service (MPS), Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and most district councils are now able to use it.

“ For ministries which had not yet processed the salaries, can now use the system and finalise what is supposed to be done,” he said.

