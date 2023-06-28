Illovo donates ICT server to Salima Technical College

Illovo Malawi Plc has donated Information Communication Technology (ICT) servers and rack to Salima Technical College worth K54 million to cater for students access to internet and innovations.

Speaking during the donation on Tuesday in Salima, Illovo Communications and Stakeholder Relations Officer Olive Kawelama said the server will enhance data system performance for the institution, and bring opportunities for the students to access high end technology.

Kawelama said, “We believe in assisting communities close to where we operate and as a business we are very big on improving science, technology, engineering and maths, so Salima Technical College falls into this field and close to our operations in Nkhotakota.”

She explained that Illovo has been working with the college for sometime on various things as it also provide trainings to some of its employees.

In his remarks, Principal for Salima Technical College Benson Zigona expressed gratitude over receiving the donation, saying server will help in training ICT students and manage data used for institutional administration.

“It will also help in research and innovations,” added Zigona. He then elaborated that they have been facing challenges where student waited for long time until time for apprenticeship to be exposed to these technologies.

Martin Nyakhuwa, Student Union President thanked Illovo for the timely donation and will help them in their ICT studies.

The severs were bought in 2014 which was then valued over Rands R900 000 now equivalent to K54 million.

