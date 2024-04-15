Illovo Sugar Malawi equip MUST’s STEM students on the power of networking in studies 

Malawi’s sugar producers company, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc through one of its program called ‘Illovo Women In Leadership’ (I WIL)’ has equiped Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) students who are studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) on how best they can use networking during their studies in order to achieve their goals and become great experts in their field.

The company through the Human Resource Director, Khumbo Ntambo Banda made the call when the company in collaboration with MUST conducted a Career Guidance to female STEM program students whose main objective was to tip them on how they can fight against challenges that they encounter in their studies, understand the importance of studying STEM programs, inspire as well as influence them to work hard and take up up STEM roles.

“The I WIL program was introduced after noticing that some girls were failing to take science programs seriously thinking that they only suit boys which is wrong, so our target is to try influence as many women as we can and in the process help us to hire more diverse workforce because that’s the major tool that brings productivity as you know that women have an added flavour in an organization if they’re included.

“It is also crucial for them to know the goodness of networking during studies because that can make them to become successful when they share knowledge,” said Banda.

MUST Vice Chancellor, Professor Address Malata described the career talk as crucial to the girl child as it helps to motivate them knowing that the students comes from different backgrounds and also go through a number of challenges which needs to be addressed by experts.

She added that career talks create a good platform for the students because the get encouraged to see their fellow young ladies working at Illovo Sugar and that make them to work extra hard in classes and become outstanding in their studies.

“Many female students they look down for themselves so through these mentoring programs we motivate them to understand that they are capable of taking up positions that requires STEM subjects as well as other senior leadership roles in public and private universities,” said Malata.

The fifth year, Bio-Medical Engineering program student, Madalo Banda was very thanks to Illovo for organizing the career talk which she said was an eye opener towards their studies as they were imparted with knowledge and skills on how they can become successful.

She therefore, promised to always fight hard so that she deliver good results.

During the event, Illovo Sugar Malawi donated money worth amount K250 million towards the STEM students under I WIL program.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!