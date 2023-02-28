Illovo Sugar Malawi provides security fences for Nkhunga CDSS and Health Centre 

Ensuring safety is Illovo Sugar Malawi’s priority — not only for its employees — but also for that of the communities within its areas of operations, said the company’s Dwangwa Estate General Manager, Jerry Ndlovu at the official handover of security perimeter fences for Nkhunga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) and Nkhunga Health Centre in Dwangwa

“Our gathering today is a testimony of Illovo Sugar Malawi’s commitment to continuously play its role in building and sustaining a thriving community in its operational areas,” Ndlovu said of the investment whose value is K81 million.

“The company remains committed to ensuring the welfare our employees and all other stakeholders wherever possible. We understand the interdependence between our business, the environment, and society.

“Therefore, Illovo is committed to complementing government efforts in the provision of good education and health infrastructure in the country through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

Thus he described the occasion as exciting day for the Illovo Dwangwa Estate management, saying they have taken “another step in living by this commitment”.

“Besides protecting the school assets, the Nkhunga CDSS fence provides a safe learning and teaching environment. Similarly, construction of the fence at Nkhunga Health Centre provides safety for those seeking medical care and the health staff.”

The occasion was patronized by high ranking dignitaries that included Senior Chief Kanyenda; chief agriculture environment & natural resources officer Precious Chautsi; District Commissioner’s office; chairperson of Nkhotakota District Council; Education Division Manager; Central East acting director of health & social services; the police as well as Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court Officer in Charge among others.

In his remarks, the chief agriculture environment & natural resources officer — while applauding Illovo for its gesture — also took cognizance that the company is also constructing a mortuary which is still in progress.

“This marks yet another milestone in the provision of quality education and health in Malawi,” he said. “This is an excellent example of the partnership between the Illovo and Nkhotakota Council.

“Illovo has demonstrated their commitment to our community’s growth and development by working with us on these projects. This development has come at very crucial time as it has addressed some of underlying issues affecting delivery of education and health services in this community.

“For example, school fence will help in curbing unnecessary trespassing, keep learners in school and improving security of properties, student and teachers thereby creating a conducive school environment.

The health facility fence will create effective access control by ensuring protected atmosphere for patients and staff, deterring theft and anti-social behaviours while the health facility mortuary will reduce distance to access mortuary service as well as lessen pressure at the district hospital.”

He thus applauded local leaders and the community for supporting Illovo to accomplish these projects, while urging them to continue to supporting Illovo in on-going projects and future initiatives the company will commit.

“The success of these projects are a testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work together. It is only through partnerships like these that we can create sustainable development and provide the best services and opportunities for our community.

“Nkhotakota District Council is committed to supporting such initiatives that contribute to our community’s growth and development. We will continue to work with the Illovo Sugar Malawi to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and to create job opportunities for our people.

“As we celebrate this, let us all remember that our community’s strength lies in our ability to work together. Let us continue to support each other and strive towards our shared goals,” he said.

Mid this month — response from health authorities appeal towards containment of the cholera outbreak that has hit Blantyre City hard as well as the country since January, Illovo Sugar swiftly responded by donating various medical supplies worth K20 million to Limbe Health Centre.

The supplies include 51 buckets of chlorine, 135 kilograms of washing powder, 60 cartons of soap tablets and a 7×5 metre tent, to be used as a special treatment unit.

The company also reached out with the cholera interventions at its estates at Nchalo in Chikwawa and Dwangwa to ensure that its, their dependants and the communities surrounding its operations are protected in its motto of ‘Creating a Thriving Malawian Community’.