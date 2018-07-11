I’m transformational leader for Malawi, says Mutharika: ‘Tells opposition to be prepared for defeat in 2019 polls’

President Peter Mutharika has said he is the providing transformative leadership for implementing public sector reforms and accelerating infrastructure development.

Speaking at Mpamba after the inauguration of Mzuzu-Nkhatabay Road which has been named after him, Mutharika described his leadership as transformative.

He said there areseveral development programs which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has lined up, saying by December, the government would have finished five major roads.

“We are changing things in Malawi, this is transformation, we are laying good foundation for the future,” he said.

The splinter group of DPP tout Saulos Chilima, the vice- president who is vying for the presidency as a transformation leader.

But Mutharika said he is focued on road improvement and efficient transportation system, which he said is important for the country’s economic development.

He said his government is committed to improve road infrastructure in the country to stimulate economic development.

Mutharika said a total of 17 roads are under construction countrywide and are at various stages.

“Currently, government is constructing both rural and urban roads. Some of the roads under construction include Lilongwe-Kasiya-Santhe, Zomba-Jali-Chitakale and Liwonde-Mangochi.

“In the North, we have Karonga-Songwe, Njakwa-Livingstonia and Jenda-Edingeni. On Thursday, I will lay foundation stone for Bolero-Nyika-Chitipa Road,” Mutharika said.

Turning to the opposition, Mutharika said he would crushe and stump on all the opposition combined of Lazarus Chakwera, Chilima and Joyce Banda in the polls.

“I will crush them, they know that, that is why they fear me,” he said.

Malawi is due to hold Tripartite elections on May 21 2019.

