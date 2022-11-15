Immigration authorities arrest 18 Ethiopians for illegal entry

Immigration authorities in the north have arrested 18 Ethiopians on Monday who are suspected to have entered the country illegally.

This comes barely a month after over 40 Ethiopians were found dead in a forest in Mzimba.

Police say they have since arrested a Malawian who was driving a vehicle which was used to ferry the suspected immigrants.

The 18 immigrants were arrested at Phwezi Immigration roadblock in Rumphi whilst hiding inside a truck van bearing registration number CA 8429 whose driver was 40 year old, Perrie Chintika holder of Malawian passport number MWA029882 from Kasungu district and was driving a truck belonging to Almeida Transport Company.

Police say when the truck was thoroughly checked, it was discovered that the migrants were in a van of the truck and had carried soap and toilet papers with Malawi Revenue Authority Seal.

The 18 arrested immigrants are to answer the offence of illegal entry contrary to section 21(1) of the Malawi Immigration Act, according to the police.

The driver, the police say, is to answer the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants into Malawi contrary to section 36 of the Malawi Immigration Act.

Currently the 18 Ethiopians and the driver are being kept at Rumphi prison awaiting legal action.

