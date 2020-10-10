Immigration Dept arrests Nigerian fraudulently trying to acquire Malawi passport

The Immigration Department has arrested a Nigerian man who was trying to process for a Malawian passport on the pretext he married a Malawian woman.

Chukwuma Kanayo Gbubhemobi is reported to have entered Malawi sometime during the novel pandemic Covid-19 times, officials at the Department said.

The Malawian woman, Precious Ngwata, from Matekenya Village, Traditional Authority Zuzuzuku in Mzimba has also been arrested.

According the Department, the Nigerian will answer the charge of fraudulent trying to obtain a Malawian passport.

His accomplice, Ngwata, will answer the charge of aiding and abetting a foreign national.

Both Gbubhemobi and Ngwata are being kept at Blantyre Police Station and will appear in court on Monday.

Malawian laws do not allow foreign nationals to obtain a citizenship on the basis of marrying a Malawian woman.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares