Immigration Dept arrests Nigerian fraudulently trying to acquire Malawi passport

October 10, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment
The Immigration Department has arrested a Nigerian man who was trying to process for a Malawian passport on the pretext he married a Malawian woman.

Chukwuma Kanayo Gbubhemobi is reported to have entered Malawi sometime during the novel pandemic Covid-19 times, officials at the Department said.
The Malawian woman, Precious Ngwata, from Matekenya Village, Traditional Authority Zuzuzuku in Mzimba has also been arrested.
According the Department, the Nigerian will answer the charge of fraudulent trying to obtain a Malawian passport.
His accomplice, Ngwata, will answer the charge of aiding and abetting a foreign national.
Both Gbubhemobi and Ngwata are being kept at Blantyre Police Station and will appear in court on Monday.
Malawian laws do not allow foreign nationals to obtain a citizenship on the basis of marrying a Malawian woman.

Phudzi
Phudzi
5 hours ago

Ooooooh! Malamulo amenewa alipodi? Onsewa ali muno nkumakhala ndima passport a Malawi zimatheka bwanji?

