Immigration officials stop ‘fleeing’ Ansah at Malawi-Zambia border

July 6, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has been stopped at Malawi-Zambia border in Mchinji while trying to flee the country to neighbouring Zambia.

Ansah:  Stopped

Ansah was reportedly travelling on a Toyota VX Land Cruiser registration number MG 236 AK.

But immigration officials asked Ansah – a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal – to return as she could not be allowed to exit the country with permission from their bosses.

Immigration officials refused to comment referring the matter to their spokesperson that was not immediately available for comment.

Ansah resigned as MEC chairperson following accusations of incompetence.

Several months of Anti-Ansah protests after the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections last year saw property damaged and lives lost as the regular protests often turned violent.

But former president Mutharika described Ansah as “a distinguished Malawian patriot who has served her country well and selflessly.”

TooLegitToQuit
Guest
TooLegitToQuit

Poor Jane. Munka kuti chemwa? Zoziyamba dala izi.

Okay
Guest
Okay

She will sue your incompetent asses. As far as we know she has no warrant of arrest she is not on bail. Why infringe her right to travel to Zambia

