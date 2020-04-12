DPP governor assaults MCP’s Mkaka in full view of Malawi police

April 12, 2020 Wanga Gwede -Nyasa Times 15 Comments

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the centre David Kambalame has assaultedMalawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka in full view of police at Area 3 in Lilongwe as dozen of DPP roughnecks in dark goggles warned cops against protecting the opposition legislator.

Mkaka went to Area 3 police station to find out the reason why the law enforcers  arrested one of the party’s followers last night.

It is reported that the arrested party follower went for operations to prevent some unscrupulous individuals from “buying” national identity cards from residents in Lilongwe South East constituency.

Mkaka said the party supporter identified as Absalom Kunkhongo was detained alongside his minibus at Bunda Roadblock on his return from operations before being taken to Area 3 police station where the party’s secretary general was assaulted.

“The DPP Governor assaulted me while police looked on amp he charged at them not to do any thing,’’ Mkaka claimed.

Kambalame said he only wanted to “pump sense”  in Mkaka.

The incident follows President Peter Mutharika alleging  that  MCP President Lazarus Chakwera is encouraging “acts of violence” by ordering his followers to “catch and kill” people thought to be collecting national identity cards (IDs) that are crucial in the voting process.

Mkaka beaten by DPP Governor

Mkaka challenged Mutharika to bring to justice Chakwera, accusing the Malawi leader of making “baseless and useless allegation.”

Said Mkaka: “If he indeed knows that Chakwera is involved in this matter, he has the security agencies [at his disposal], why not deploy them to arrest Chakwera?”

The presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani  has maintained that Mutharika claims have basis  and the police are on top of the issue.

He said more than 100 people who have so far been arrested in connection with the crimes of bloodsuckers  mob lynching and resurgence of political violence “are cooperating”  with the police and investigations continue.

