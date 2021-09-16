India offers to help Malawi attain middle-income status by 2030

Government of India has expressed commitment to share its technologies, academic and technical knowledge and experience to assist the Government of Malawi in its target to become a middle-income country by 2030.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Wednesday evening, the Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Mr. S. Gopalakrishnan, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties that would help Malawi grow her economy.

Gopalakrishnan made the remarks during activities the High Commission organized to commemorate this year’s Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day.

“The endeavour to partner with our fellow developing countries as part of South-South Cooperation is an important pillar of India’s foreign policy. In its own limited way, it is the endeavour of India to share its technologies, academic and technical knowledge and experience to assist the Government of Malawi in its target to become a middle-income country by 2030,” he said.

Gopalakrishnan also announced plans by the Government of India to launch a Global Alumni Connect Programme, which ITEC alumni will be using to share experiences and thereby help in improving the future capacity building programmes.

Turning to ITEC Day, the High Commissioner said the day is celebrated on 15 September every year around the world to bring all ITEC scholars together and interact with them and share their experiences in India.

Gopalakrishnan said this year’s celebration has been particular as it is being celebrated as part of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Eisenhower Mkaka, said the Government of Malawi attaches greater importance to the technical assistance and capacity building provided by the Government of India, as they act as catalysts for the socio-economic transformative agenda.

Mkaka said it is particularly gratifying to note that technical assistance and capacity building programmes from the Government of India are embedded in all spheres of development, including agriculture, education, trade, health, defence and security.

However, the minister appealed to the Government of India to assist Malawi with technical assistance and capacity building programmes in the implementation of the Malawi2063 Vision.

“As you are all aware, His Excellency President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera launched the Malawi2063 Vision in January, 2021, focusing on agriculture productivity and mechanization; industrialization and urbanization, with the aim of becoming an exclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation. The three pillars are supported by seven enablers, namely: mindset change; effective governance system; public sector performance; private sector dynamism; human capital development; economic infrastructure; and environmental sustainability.

“I, therefore, call upon the Government of India to assist the Government of Malawi with technical assistance and capacity building programmes in the implementation of the Malawi2063 Vision and its upcoming 10-year implementation plan,” said Mkaka.

The event was spiced with traditional dances and testimonies from ITEC alumni.

