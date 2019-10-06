Inkosi Gomani admitted to hospital: VP Chimulirenji cheers the Ngoni chief

Inkosi Gomani V, the paramount chief of the Maseko Ngoni, was Saturday rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe for an undisclosed ailment.

Medical staff, patients and other people were alerted at the hospital that a powerful and influential person was at the hospital when State vice-president Everton Chimulirenji came to the medical facilitt with heavy security.

The Malawi’s second-in-command, who coincidently comes from Ntcheu, did not use the usual front doors which medical staff and patients use but instead had gone in a backdoor to go and see the ailing chief.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho has confirmed that the chief has been admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

However, she could not say the ailment the chief is suffering from.

Family members were also tight lipped to say what exactly the youthful chief is suffering from.

“Further updates will be issued when appropriate,” said one of the Impis.

He weds his South African girlfriend next month.

