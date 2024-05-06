Inkosi M’mbelwa preaches peace through sports

Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V of Mzimba has called for peace among the youth during sporting activities.

M’mbelwa was speaking at Jenda Community Ground in Mzimba on Sunday during the launch of the 2024 Northern Region Football League.

The Chief said it was important for leaders to instil the spirit of peace among the youth in everything they do to ensure a peaceful nation.

“We need to ensure that our youth are peaceful and that they love each other. There should always be peace during the games. The game should not divide us in any way. We should protect and nurture the talent that our youth have because it is a serious career to some and they can develop the country through sports,” said Inkosi M’mbelwa.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is expected to pump in 25 million Kwacha into the league in addition to the 5 million Kwacha that SIMSO Ltd pumps in every year.

Speaking at the event, FAM President, Fleetwood Haiya, said there was need for regional leagues to have sound sponsorship to ensure real competition in the game from the grass root.

“This increase in sponsorship will bring happiness because we believe that it will bring competition and that competition will help us to have strong players and competitive teams thereby strengthening a nursery for our national team,” explained Haiya.

General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), Masiya Nyasulu, said he expected stiff competition this season.

“More money in the league means more competition. Discipline is paramount if we are to develop excellent players and court more sponsors into the game,” remarked Nyasulu.

