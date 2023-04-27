Innobuild clearing Area 38 dumpsite as CSR initiative 

Innobuild Company has embarked on removing waste dumped along Six Miles, Area 38 to Area 23 road, popularly known as Mtaya in Lilongwe as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Billy Chiotha said on Thursday during a media tour to the dumpsite that poor waste disposal and management have been a major concern to citizens around the area.

“As a Malawian firm, we just want to help our fellow citizens to clear the place using our own resources as it has now become a breeding ground for so many diseases, including cholera and malaria,” he said.

Chiotha expressed concern that the area is not in a good state in as much as hygiene is concerned.

He then appealed to Lilongwe City Council to consider putting in place by-laws so that anyone found dumping along this area should be penalized.

“In addition, any company indulging in the business of collecting refuse from town and locations should be contributing to ensuring that the area is clean.”

Deputy Mayor, Counsellor Esther Sagawa applauded Innobuild for promoting hygiene by clearing the waste at the dumpsite.

“We are excited that the company is complimenting the efforts of the council to make this area clean,” she said, while blaming security personnel employed at the dumpsite for entertaining the accumulation of waste, which made the road in the area impassable.

A resident in Area 38, Tiyanjane Malisawo, said the bad smell emanating from the rotting waste is unbearable for the residents around the area.

“The exercise of removing the waste by Innobuild Company is, therefore, a welcome development,” he said.

Malisawo also asked other well-wishers to join in the clearing of the area before the next rainy season.

