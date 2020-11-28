Innobuild extends corporate social responsibility to Dunduzu Primary School

Innobuild Private Company Limited on Friday demonstrated yet another gesture of patriotism when it presented an ablution block to Dunduzu Primary School on outskirts of Mzuzu City as a corporate social responsibility.

The school which has a total enrolment of one thousand pupils from Standards 1 to 8, had a problem to do with hygiene as it lacked enough toilets.

As a response to findings that were highlighted on the World Toilet Day that over one million houses in Malawi did not have proper toilets, Innobuild came in to support the school to enable pupils learn in a hygienic environment.

Regional Manager for Innobuild Private Company Limited in the north, Gift Nyasulu, said as a company, they felt obliged to lay a helping hand on the issue.

“As a property developing company, we would want to see facilities and structures in our plots that are enhancing hygiene and proper mobility for a healthy Malawi. We also construct roads on our plots. We believe that houses and public institutions should have proper toilets,” remarked Nyasulu.

Headteacher for the school, Midias Lwesha, told Nyasa Times that the ablution block built by Innobuild was a solution to a long time problem.

“This place is sandy. The toilets we have been erecting before have been sinking during the rainy season but this structure is strong and it will ease congestion among pupils as they access toilets,” explained Lwesha.

Group Village Headman Kadambo Kanyenje expressed gratitude to Innobuild for the gesture.

“The issue of toilets is also a problem in our villages. We are trying our best as traditional leaders to encourage people to have proper toilets and use them properly. We thank Innobuild for erecting this structure here and we hope they will do more in future,” Kanyenje said.

Innobuild also has plans to construct a classroom block at the school as some learners learn under a grass thatched without walls.

Among other things, Innobuild sells secure plots of land, processes land title deeds and is also involved in construction of decent houses.

