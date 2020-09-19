Innobuild rewards active boxers in Northern Region

Innobuild Private Company Limited on Friday presented prizes to boxers who demonstrated activeness on their own despite the COVID-19 pandemic in an Online Boxing Tournament organised the Malawi Boxing Association (MABA).

The tournament challenged boxers to display their continued activeness in the boxing sport by sending video clips showcasing their boxing skills and a group of judges scrutinised the various entries to come up winners.

Over 40 boxers entered the competition and five emerged winners and were given cash, medals and certificates courtesy of Innobuild Private Company Limited.

Before the prize presentation ceremony, the boxers had a parade, visiting some locations in Mzuzu City showcasing facial fights and displaying messages about the services that are rendered by Innobuild.

Speaking at a colourful prize presentation ceremony that took place at Innobuild Offices, Vice President of the Malawi Boxing Association (MABA), Francis Kadzakalowa, said the competition was introduced to keep the boxers busy amid the pandemic.

“We knew that if our boxers are left idle, they may engage in other activities that may result in dwindling standards of boxing in Malawi.

“Innobuild has demonstrated maturity in business by contributing to this competition and we really commend them for the job well done.

“Winners of this tournament from each region will face each other physically in the ring when government orders resumption of sports,” remarked Kadzakalowa.

Regional Manager for Innobuild Private Company Limited in the north, Gift Nyasulu, said as a company, they saw an innovation in the idea by MABA and thought of jumping in to assist.

“We realise that the economy of this country depends on many aspects including sports. MABA has become part of our family. We hope to continue assisting each other directly or indirectly,” said Nyasulu.

Speaking on behalf of government, Regional Sports Development Officer, Georgina Msowoya, hailed the support that Innobuild rendered to MABA.

“We are thankful, as government, for the support Innobuild has given to MABA. It has made our athletes to be active and avoid some immoral behaviours.

“Other companies should emulate what Innobuild has done. Innobuild is a new name on the market but already they are into sports. Through sports we can build a healthy and economic Malawi,” remarked Msowoya.

Yona Banda emerged the overall winner and got a certificate, a gold medal and cash. Getting a certificate, silver medal and cash on position number two was Alison Mtambo. The bronze medal on number three went to Nyuma Ngwira while the bronze medal was scooped by Robert Mphande. Chimwemwe Khungwa finished fifth and got a certificate and cash. All of them are under 20 years of age.

Among other things, Innobuild sells secure plots of land, processes land title deeds and is also involved in construction of decent houses.

