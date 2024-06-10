Insufficient labour market data affecting TEVET advancement in Malawi

Insufficient labour market data is a significant challenge in the advancement of Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) skills in Malawi, according to a draft report of the Assessment of the TEVET Ecosystem, which stakeholders discussed during a validation workshop in Lilongwe.

Principal Secretary for Labour in the Ministry of Labour, Chikondano Mussa, has since expressed worry that inadequate data impacts planning and decision-making to meet labour market needs in terms of a skilled workforce.

Speaking during the opening of the workshop, Mussa emphasized that labour market data can play a crucial role in the advancement of TEVET sector to meet the industry’s demands.

Said Mussa: “The report will, therefore, shape the future of TEVET by addressing key issues such as the lack of labour market data and the mismatch between supply and demand for skilled workers in all priority sectors of the economy.

“Its findings will guide evidence-based decision-making, ensuring the development of robust policies that are aligned with the aspirations of MW 2063, especially within the enablers of Human Capital Development, Enhanced Private Sector Performance and Mindset Change.”

She also urged the workshop’s participants, drawn from government ministries and entities and private sector, to question the issues and recommendations in the draft report in order to draw more lessons from the report.

“This will ensure that the final version of the report accurately and realistically describes the TEVET sector to enable Malawi benefit from the findings in order to transform her skills provision”.

The draft evidence-based report was commissioned by the British Council within the context of the European Union (EU) funded Zantchito Skills for Jobs Project Technical Assistance Component.

Ivo Hoefkens, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation in Malawi, explained that the assessment is the first of its kind in Malawi, providing an in-depth analysis of the key challenges of the country’s TEVET system.

According to Hoefkens, some of the key recommendations in the report that could help Malawi, include: the need for a robust Labour Market Information System (LMIS) to reduce the gap between the supply and demand for skilled workers, importance of structuring employer engagement through the establishment of Sector Skills Councils and improvement of resource management in financing the TEVET system.

He added the assessment is based on the Torino Process methodology adopted by the European Training Foundation (ETF), which is an EU agency concerned with TEVET development in non-EU partner countries.

Vera Ng’oma, British Council’s Country Director for Malawi, explained that the assessment aims to enhance the TEVET sector, particularly through policy improvements and establishing a baseline to understand TEVET challenges thoroughly.

Ng’oma stated: “This will enable the identification of priority areas, where the Zantchito project can provide technical support to the Ministry of Labour in addressing the challenges.

“This approach ensures a methodical, evidence-based and participatory understanding, providing clear recommendations for moving forward. Without reliable data and analysis, it is challenging to assess the current situation and plan effectively.”

Ahmed El-Ashmawi, Team Leader of Zantchito Technical Assistance Component, highlighted that the report proposes further important recommendations, including revising the TEVET programmes on offer to meet the needs of the labour market, based on accurate information and data.

More recommendations, said El-Ashmawi, include: the need to structure and institutionalize employer engagement in TEVET, importance of conducting regular and robust tracer studies to monitor TEVET graduates and dropouts, establishment of a framework for teachers’ continuous development and progression, restructuring of student selection and enrolment procedures and improvement of donor coordination in TEVET to maximize impact.

The 55 million EUROs Zantchito Skills for Jobs project is implemented through two components: addressing skills development and entrepreneurship promotion in Malawi. It seeks to increase employability and self-employment opportunities to young TEVET graduates and entrepreneurs, with special attention to women’s needs.

