Inter-regional sports day for Malawi Immigration dept: K1.5mil up for grabs

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services will host a day-long inter-regional sports day—first of its kind— for its officers at Malawi Defence Force’s (MDF) Parachute Battalion in lakeshore district of Salima on Saturday.

According to Wellington Chiponde, Deputy National Publicist for the Department, this maiden social gathering will provide the officers with an opportunity to share ideas about their professional responsibilities and also improve their physical welfare.

The sports day—to be held under the banner Director General’s Trophy—will pull together officers from northern, central, eastern and southern regions.

Men and women in Immigration uniform will largely compete in football and netball with northern region scheduled to battle it out with central region while southern region will face off with eastern region.

“The teams to participate are from the four regions of Immigration Operations; football teams will in knock-out phases and the winners in the knock-out stages will meet in the finals where the ultimate winners will walk away with K400,000.

“Lady Officers will play netball in a league basis as each team will face the other to decide the winner based on points and the overall winner will pocket K350,000. The activities shall start from 8:30am,” explained Chiponde.

He also hailed FDH Bank, one of the country’s commercial bank for partnering with them in order to have a successful sports day.

FDH Bank has already committed to decorating outstanding players with individual accolades at the end of the event, whose award presentation ceremony will take place at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in the lakeshore district.

He claimed that despite being held under the banner ‘The Director General’s Trophy’ the event has organized with funds from the Department’s Welfare Account.

“We thought of having sporting activities because of many physical health benefits. Apart from sharing ideas to advance our expected responsibilities, the officers will realize the importance of engaging sporting activities as decreases the risk of having heart disease, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Sports also helps in maintaining a healthy weight and also in the management of stress. So we feel this event will have meaningful impact on men and women in Immigration uniform,” said Chiponde.

