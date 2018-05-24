International Paralympics president impressed with Malawi body

International Paralympics Committee president, Andrew Parsons, on an impromptu visit to Malawi, has promised to continue supporting the Malawi Paralympics Committee (MPC) because to him it was the best in Africa in terms of programming and implementation of Paralympics activities.

Parsons, was in Botswana where he attended Women in Sports Conference and he decided on visiting Malawi to meet various sports and education officials following the good planning and implementation of Paralympics Sports Programmes in Malawi by the MPC.

MPC president James Chiutsi said Parson wanted to appreciate their programmes in person and also to meet various stakeholders including government officials.

“We are grateful that Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development of Malawi, Hon. Francis Kasaila MP accepted to host Mr. Parsons for a courtesy call on 23rd May, 2018 in the Minister’s Office at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

“The Minister warmly welcomed to Malawi the IPC President and thanked him for coming to visit him and also for the support that the International Paralympics Committee renders to MPC,” Chiutsi said.

“The Minister briefed the IPC President that he was aware of the programmes that were being implemented by MPC such as capacity building; awareness campaigns; competitions; women empowerment in Paralympics sport and grassroots development programmes.

“He reported that Government was trying its best to support the sport sector; including Paralympics sport and that it will continue to increase financial support to the sector.”

Chiutsi said Parsons, a Brazilian based in Germany, told the Minister that International Paralympics Committee is satisfied and happy with the good work that MPC is doing.

“He thanked the Malawi Government for the support it provides to Paralympics sports in the country and asked the Minister to facilitate establishment of secretariat for MPC so that they have at least one permanent staff working in the office to ensure proper organization, record keeping and continuity of the Paralympics programmes when leadership changes in the Association.

“He promised to continue supporting Malawi Paralympics and to come often to support the MPC,” Chiutsi said.

Chiutsi said they were very grateful that the Minister pledged to Parsons that they will work hand in hand with the MPC and the Malawi Sports Council to ensure that Paralympics sports grows and develops in the country.

He said IPC is impressed with Malawi’s great strides in all spheres, but its involvement of young athletes with disability stands out.

Chiutsi said MPC gets support from IPC in both financing towards capacity building and technical and moral support.

“They also link us to partnets, like Toyota Malawi with whom we signed a sponsorship agreement.”

Other issues MPC discussed with Parsons at committee level include Africa Union Regional 5 Games support from the IPC.

