Investigate alleged sexual harassment in national netball-gender network urges

The NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) has urged authorities in Malawi to institute thorough investigations into claims by National Netball Team legend, Mary Waya, that some male coaches in African netball abuse their powers by enticing players into relationships.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, NGO-GCN has also called for establishment of safe reporting mechanisms to empower girls’ netball teams to report exploitation and abuse.

Waya, a Director of Netball in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was quoted by BBC Sport some days ago, saying women are pressured into relationships in the hope of securing selection.

“Most African teams have male coaches and that is the biggest challenge. You will find that when you go to the competition, to the changing rooms, you feel insecure because of these male coaches,” she told the publication, among other sentiments.

However, her remarks have attracted mixed views from local netball pundits, with some blaming players while others proposing the introduction of guidelines to protect players from sexual harassment.

And weighing in on the matter, NGO-GCN has described the allegations by Waya as serious.

The network says it is disheartened that some male coaches use their positions of authority to manipulate and exploit young female athletes, undermining their aspirations and violating their rights.

“We urge relevant authorities, including sports associations, governing bodies, and law enforcement agencies, to launch a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations. It is essential to ensure that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable.

“We call upon sports organizations to establish clear and accessible reporting mechanisms for girls’ netball teams to safely report any incidents of harassment, exploitation, or abuse. They should feel empowered to come forward without fear of reprisals,” the NGO-GCN statement, signed by Chairperson Barbara Banda, reads in part.

The network has also called for a comprehensive gender-sensitive training for coaches and sports personnel to foster a respectful and inclusive environment. The Training programs, it adds, should focus on preventing gender-based discrimination, harassment and abuse.

NGO-GCN further says there must be immediate and appropriate support services to the affected girls, including counseling, legal assistance and medical care if needed, as their well-being must be a top priority.

“We also emphasize the importance of raising awareness and advocating for gender equality and women’s rights within the sports sector. Education and awareness campaigns can contribute to a cultural shift that promotes gender equity and respect.

“We also encourage the participation of women and girls in coaching and leadership positions within sports organizations. This can help create a more inclusive and supportive environment for females,” the statement concludes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!