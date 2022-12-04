Irish Embassy pledges unwavering support to peace efforts in Malawi

Deputy Irish Ambassador to Malawi Diarmud McClean has said his government remains committed to supporting peace efforts in Malawi.

McClean made the remarks at the launch of a multimillion kwacha Interreligious Dialogue and Conflict Management Project, which is being implemented by the Centre for Social Concern (CfSC).

The Irish Embassy to Malawi is financing the project, which seeks to find lasting solutions to intolerance and conflicts between the Christian and Muslim communities in Malawi.

The Deputy Ambassador said his government is impressed with the strides the Malawi Government and its partners are making in addressing issues that bring tensions among people.

In his remarks, CfSC Executive Director Reverend Father Dr. James Ngahy said previous projects in Mangochi taught them that there is need for sustained efforts to achieve peace and harmony among Malawians.

Ngahy stated that the new project will also undertake to unite political groups particularly before, during and after elections. Coincidentally, the project will end during the next general elections in 2025.

“The Centre has learned many lessons from its previous projects in Mangochi and it is my conviction and hope that we will achieve results that will ensure sustained change in policies for the betterment of all in line with their human dignity and peaceful co-existence. Our priority is to attain a dignified life for each and every citizen of Malawi where peace remains to be the anchor of progress and development,” he said.

Father Ngahy disclosed that the launch of the new projects also aims at sharing the CfSC initiative with a wider public to solicit support and collaboration for its implementation.

At this point, he commended the cordial working relationship the Centre has established with the Ministry of National Unity, which is the custodian of activities leading to promoting peace and unity in Malawi.

He congratulated Minister Timothy Pagonachi Simbega Mtambo for pushing and passing the Peace and Unity Act in Malawi on March 22, 2022.

The bill provides the establishment of a legislative framework for promoting peace and unity in Malawi in a coordinated, collaborative and structured manner in order to achieve political prosperity and sustainable socio-economic development.

“We are, surely, glad to work with you in achieving Peace and Unity in Malawi. Your passion and zeal for a peaceful Malawi gives us energy and courage to work all the more for Peace and Unity. Let me take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the Embassy of Ireland for the timely support to the Centre for Social Concern.

“The IRD project will build Peace not only in Mangochi but also in the region and indeed in Malawi and beyond – the neighbouring countries. The project is expected to take the electorate to the next general elections in 2025 where the initiative will engage political groups to reduce hate speeches between and among them and promote more political tolerance and peace,” said Ngahy.

